Brazil's Votorantim group sells Argentina's Acerbrag to Mexico's Simec, exits steel industry

In its final move to exit the steel sector, Brazilian group Votorantim is selling Argentine long steel producer Aceros Bragado (Acerbrag) to Mexico's Simec group.

The deal covers full control of Acerbrag at an undisclosed enterprise value, which analysts estimate at around $360 million.

Votorantim sold all of its Brazilian steel operations to ArcelorMittal in 2018 and its Colombian subsidiary, Acerías Paz del Río, to local financial institutions in 2022.

Simec said it will fund the acquisition with its own resources.

Located in Bragado, in Buenos Aires province, Acerbrag has an annual production capacity of 300,000 metric tons (mt) and operates an electric arc furnace (EAF) melt shop and rolling operations.

Completion of the deal is subject to regulatory approval in all three countries involved.