Ternium to produce 309,000 mt of steel in Colombia by Q1

Monday, 21 February 2022 00:43:53 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Latin America-focused steelmaker Ternium expects to reach an output of 309,000 mt of rebar and compact rolls in Colombia by Q1 this year, the company said.

The Palmar de Varela mill, which completed one year of operation in February, produced so far 282,000 mt from November 2020 until February 2022, which includes a 3.5-month testing period.

The company said the Colombian facility accounts for 30 percent of the nation’s total rebar output. As Ternium increases output capacity in Colombia, it will account for 33 percent all “the steel Colombia needs to meet its demand for sectors such as civil construction and infrastructure,” the company said.