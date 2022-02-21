﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ternium to produce 309,000 mt of steel in Colombia by Q1

Monday, 21 February 2022 00:43:53 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Latin America-focused steelmaker Ternium expects to reach an output of 309,000 mt of rebar and compact rolls in Colombia by Q1 this year, the company said.

The Palmar de Varela mill, which completed one year of operation in February, produced so far 282,000 mt from November 2020 until February 2022, which includes a 3.5-month testing period.

The company said the Colombian facility accounts for 30 percent of the nation’s total rebar output. As Ternium increases output capacity in Colombia, it will account for 33 percent all “the steel Colombia needs to meet its demand for sectors such as civil construction and infrastructure,” the company said.


Tags: South America  Colombia  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

18 Feb

Gerdau using solar energy at nine steel distribution facilities

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Feb

Brazilian crude steel output declines 4.8 percent in January

Most Recent Related Articles

15 Feb

Brazil’s CSN plans to increase steel prices in late February

Most Recent Related Articles

14 Feb

Vale seeks to expand iron ore project

Most Recent Related Articles

24 Jan

Colombian crude steel output declines 13.9 percent in December