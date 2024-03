Thursday, 14 March 2024 13:30:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Colombia exported 13,061 mt of ferronickel, down 26.1 percent, with a value of $39.53 million, declining by 60.6 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE).

In the same month, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 16,540 mt, down 26.8 percent, and were worth $48.42 million, falling by 57.4 percent, both compared to the same month of 2023.