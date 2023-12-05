﻿
Colombia’s iron and steel export volume down 0.4 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 05 December 2023 11:58:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-October period this year, Colombia exported 122,721 mt of ferronickel, up 2.0 percent, with a value of $557.6 million, declining by 29.6 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In October, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 9,461 mt, increasing by 16.2 percent, and were worth $35.4 million, down by 25.4 percent, both year on year.

In the January-October period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 188,560 mt, decreasing by 0.4 percent, with a value of $699.8 million, down by 27.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In October, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 18,047 mt, up 9.2 percent, and were worth $50.0 million, falling by 22.0 percent, both compared to the same month of 2022.


