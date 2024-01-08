Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 0.7 percent in January-November

Monday, 08 January 2024 12:21:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-November period last year, Colombia exported 136,149 mt of ferronickel, up 4.5 percent, with a value of $603.8 million, declining by 28.3 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In November, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 13,428 mt, increasing by 35.9 percent, and were worth $46.2 million, down by 7.3 percent, both year on year.

In the January-November period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 207,552 mt, increasing by 0.7 percent, with a value of $757.1 million, down by 26.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In November, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 18,992 mt, up 12.0 percent, and were worth $57.3 million, falling by 15.6 percent, both compared to the same month of 2022.