Ternium expects stable Q3 for its business in Argentina and weaker slab activity in Brazil

Friday, 06 August 2021 22:34:33 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Latin America-focused steelmaker Ternium unveiled this week an outlook for its businesses in Argentina and Brazil for Q3, on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

The company said steel sales volumes at Ternium Argentina in Q3 should remain “stable,” on a quarter-over-quarter analysis, supported by “sustained domestic demand for building materials and higher activity levels in certain industrial sectors, including automotive and agribusiness.”

However, the company expects to see declining activity for its slab business in Brazil, known as Ternium Brazil, the former Companhia Siderurgica do Atlantica (CSA), which was acquired from ThyssenKrupp.

“In Brazil, Ternium anticipates shipments to third parties from its slab facility in Rio de Janeiro to decrease in Q3 2021 compared to Q2 2021, primarily due to increased integration of this facility with other facilities in Ternium’s own industrial system,” the company said.


