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Brazilian pig iron exports drop in August as shipments to the US slumped by 53 percent

Wednesday, 09 September 2026 18:34:05 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazilian exports of pig iron were reported at 244,400 metric tons (mt) in August, against 342,100 mt in July, according to Brazil's foreign trade secretariat, SECEX, of the ministry of development, industry and foreign trade.

The decline was mainly driven by a 53 percent decrease in shipments to the US from July's unusually high import level, when it was still unclear whether Brazilian pig iron would be exempt from the higher US tariffs, a US tariff waiver that was ultimately granted.

The destinations in August were the US (135,700 mt at $486/mt), Italy (103,100 mt at $483/mt), Asia (5,500 mt at $574 mt), and Argentina (100 mt at $564/mt), FOB conditions.

Such prices were probably negotiated in June, with indications of the BPI grade price below $500/mt, and the foundry grade price above that level.

The exports were from producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo (203,800 mt), Pará, in the north (22,800 mt), and from Mato Grosso do Sul (17,800 mt), in the central-western region.

Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Brazil Argentina US Italy South America Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics Production research 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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