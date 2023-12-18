﻿
Tenaris to supply pipes for hydrogen transmission in Belgium

Monday, 18 December 2023 17:54:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Luxembourg-based steel tube producer Tenaris has announced that it will supply 500 tons of pipes, provided with three different coatings, to Belgium-based natural gas transmission system operator Fluxys for onshore hydrogen/gas interconnecting lines.

The company will also provide One Line™ coating service for the hydrogen-ready onshore project.

The new dual-purpose infrastructure will run parallel to the existing natural gas infrastructure between Desteldonk and Opwijk. The pipe supply will initially increase the security of gas supply for Belgium and neighboring countries and the pipeline will be available for hydrogen transport once the market is ready.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Belgium Luxembourg European Union Steelmaking 

