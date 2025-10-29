 |  Login 
Tenaris secures Petrobras contract to supply surface casing for Brazil’s offshore projects

Wednesday, 29 October 2025 10:52:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Luxembourg-based steel tube producer Tenaris has announced the signing of a new three-year supply contract for conductor and surface casing products with Brazilian energy provider Petrobras. The agreement, covering the period from 2027 to 2029, will support drilling activities across the Pre-Salt and Equatorial Margin basins, two of the most technically demanding offshore frontiers in the world.

The contract includes weld-on connectors equipped with Automatic Anti-Rotational Keys (AARK), a technology designed to enable automatic, hands-free activation without special tools. This feature minimizes manual intervention, enhancing both safety and efficiency during well construction.

Casings developed by Tenaris are engineered to meet the extreme fatigue resistance and collapse strength requirements of Brazil’s offshore wells, particularly in the Pre-Salt areas known for their high pressures and complex geology.

Under Tenaris’s Rig Direct model, the agreement covers the complete supply chain -from pipe preparation to delivery and field support. The scope includes:

  • Pre-shipment inspection and repair
  • Offshore preparation and logistics
  • Rig returns management
  • On-site support from Tenaris technical teams

This end-to-end model will ensure a streamlined and traceable delivery process for Petrobras’s offshore operations.


