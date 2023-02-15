﻿
Telangana government conducts groundbreaking at site of JSW Steel’s greenfield project

Wednesday, February 15
       

The government of the southern Indian state of Telangana has conducted a groundbreaking ceremony at the project site of a greenfield steel mill project proposed by JSW Steel Limited, a government official said on Wednesday, February 15.

The official said that groundbreaking was conducted at the 3,295 acres of land acquired by the state government in the Kadapa district for JSW Steel to construct a 3 million mt capacity steel mill in the first phase, entailing an investment of around $1.06 billion.

JSW Steel Limited is considering the next phase of capacity expansion by 10 million mt per annum taking group capacity to 40 million mt as most of its current capital expenditures are nearing completion.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments JSW Steel 

