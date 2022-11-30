Techint starts assembling of pieces for gas pipeline in Argentina

Wednesday, 30 November 2022 22:25:05 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The international steel and piping producer Techint will start in December assembling pipes for the first stretch of the Vaca Muerta gas pipeline in Argentina.

In association with the engineering company Sacde, the longitudinally welded pipes, produced by Techint’s subsidiary Tenaris, will be settled and welded underground, with an estimated progression of four kilometers per day, along 110 days to conclude the 440 kilometers of the pipeline, linking the gas field to Buenos Aires.

The full project cost is estimated at $1.8 billion, and is expected to generate savings of up to $3.6 billion per year, considering gas imports that will be replaced by the domestic product.

The conclusion of the works is expected for June 2023.