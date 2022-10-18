Tata Steel UK reduces energy use and carbon footprint at Port Talbot with laser technology

Tuesday, 18 October 2022 15:22:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Tata Steel UK, subsidiary of Indian steel producer Tata Steel, has stated that it has reduced the energy use and the carbon footprint of the hot rolling mill at its Port Talbot steelmaking site by using laser technology at the site’s two slab reheating furnaces.

The laser technology has also improved the company’s product quality and saved costs.

“Heating slabs to the correct temperature is critical to ensure the metallurgical properties match the requirements of our customers. We’ve installed laser sensors, which measure the temperature profile of the furnace to produce live visual data,” Jonathan Richards, Tata Steel Process Technologist, said.

According to the statement, in the next phase of the project system anomalies will be detected and the furnace gas flows will be automatically adjusted to ensure optimum energy efficiency.