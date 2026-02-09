Without sales to the US, Brazilian slabs exports decline in January 2026

Brazil exported 410,900 mt of slabs in January 2026, against 762,400 mt in December 2025, according to Secex.

This significant decrease is indicative of the lack of exports to the United States, compared to 343,700 mt in December. The reduction is likely associated with ongoing discussions concerning import tariffs between Brazilian and US authorities.

In January, Ternium exported 147,700 mt of slabs at $561/mt to Uruguay. ArcelorMittal Tubarão shipped 62,000 mt at $453/mt to Belgium, 48,300 mt at $451/mt to Poland, 43,800 mt at $457/mt to Mexico, 32,800 mt at $485/mt to Spain, 30,600 mt at $447/mt to France, and 3,600 mt at $534/mt to Canada. ArcelorMittal Pecem shipped 25,400 mt at $505/mt to Mexico and 16,700 mt at $534/mt to Canada. All FOB conditions.

In response to current challenges associated with exporting to the US, Brazilian slab exporters have proactively sought alternative markets for their products.

Meanwhile, Usiminas imported 29,200 metric tons of slabs from Japan at $412/mt, also FOB conditions, marking the first such transaction since August 2025.