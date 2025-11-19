 |  Login 
Tata Steel to make Kalinganagar its largest steel mill with 16 million mt capacity

Wednesday, 19 November 2025 11:46:43 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel Limited has unveiled plans to make its Kalinganagar steel plant in Odisha the largest facility under its operations, with a targeted capacity of 16 million mt per year, a company official said on Wednesday, marking the plant’s tenth anniversary.

According to the official, Tata Steel has invested an estimated $6.44 billion in the Kalinganagar project since its commissioning ten years ago. The plant began operations with a 3 million mt per year capacity, which was later expanded to 8 million mt per year at present.

Expansion to surpass Jamshedpur operations

Once the next phase of expansion is completed, the Kalinganagar mill will surpass Tata Steel’s flagship Jamshedpur plant, which currently has a capacity of 11 million mt per year, making Kalinganagar the company’s largest steel production hub.

The company official noted that the Kalinganagar facility has transformed Odisha’s industrial landscape by bringing large-scale steel manufacturing directly to the state. “Odisha has now become the largest investment destination in India for Tata Steel,” he added.

Tata Steel has historically sourced key steelmaking raw materials - including iron ore and chrome - from Odisha for its facilities located in other states. The commissioning of the Kalinganagar steel mill a decade ago underscored the company’s long-term commitment to develop integrated and value-added downstream operations within Odisha, the official said.


