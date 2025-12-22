India imposes AD duty on imports of CRNO electrical grade steel from China

India has imposed antidumping (AD) duty on imports of cold rolled non-oriented (CRNO) electrical steel imported from China, according to a government notification on Monday, December 22.

According to the notification, an AD levy in the range of $223.80-414.90/mt will be effective on all imports of CRNO electrical steel imported from China for a period of five years.

The decision follows a detailed investigation by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) under the Customs Tariff Act and India’s antidumping rules of 1995. The probe concluded that Chinese exports were being sold at dumped prices, below their normal market value.

The DGTR found that Indian manufacturers have suffered material injury due to the influx of low-priced imports and warned that further damage could occur if corrective action is not taken. The investigation also noted adverse effects on domestic prices, sales volumes and profitability.

The products covered by the duty are primarily used in electric motors, transformers and generators.