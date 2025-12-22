 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India...

India imposes AD duty on imports of CRNO electrical grade steel from China

Monday, 22 December 2025 11:34:19 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India has imposed antidumping (AD) duty on imports of cold rolled non-oriented (CRNO) electrical steel imported from China, according to a government notification on Monday, December 22.

According to the notification, an AD levy in the range of $223.80-414.90/mt will be effective on all imports of CRNO electrical steel imported from China for a period of five years.

The decision follows a detailed investigation by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) under the Customs Tariff Act and India’s antidumping rules of 1995. The probe concluded that Chinese exports were being sold at dumped prices, below their normal market value.

The DGTR found that Indian manufacturers have suffered material injury due to the influx of low-priced imports and warned that further damage could occur if corrective action is not taken. The investigation also noted adverse effects on domestic prices, sales volumes and profitability.

The products covered by the duty are primarily used in electric motors, transformers and generators.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal to double renewable energy capacity in India with three new projects

22 Dec | Steel News

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill sees 1% rise in crude steel output in Nov 2025

17 Dec | Steel News

India’s RINL achieves highest single-day crude steel output on Dec 14

16 Dec | Steel News

India’s Rama Steel Limited acquires Abu Dhabi-based Automech Group Holding

15 Dec | Steel News

AMNS India to triple its domestic steelmaking capacity to 25-26 million mt by 2030

15 Dec | Steel News

Tata Steel Limited approves slew of expansion projects at domestic facilities

12 Dec | Steel News

Tata Steel to make Kalinganagar its largest steel mill with 16 million mt capacity

19 Nov | Steel News

India’s LMEL commissions new sponge iron plant in Maharashtra

01 Sep | Steel News

India’s MSSSL orders advanced blooming mill from Danieli

06 Aug | Steel News

EY-Parthenon: Indian green steel demand to reach 4.5 million mt by 2030

31 Jul | Steel News