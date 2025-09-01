India’s LMEL commissions new sponge iron plant in Maharashtra

India’s Lloyds Metal and Energy Limited (LMEL) has commissioned a 360,000 mt per year capacity sponge iron plant in Ghugus in western state of Maharashtra, a company statement said on Monday, September 1.

It said that the first two kilns have been fired up and operation is being ramped up in a phased manner.

The sponge iron plant was executed on a turnkey basis by Lloyds Engineering Works Limited.

The plant marks the third major facility operationalized by the company within the current fiscal year, following the recently inaugurated 85 KM slurry pipeline and 4 million mt per year pellet plant.

With the addition of Ghugu plant LMEL’s total installed sponge iron capacity now stands at 700,000 mt per year.

The Ghugus unit is strategically positioned to support captive utilization of the company’s mined iron ore and bolster its integrated value chain of steel making, the statement said.