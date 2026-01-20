 |  Login 
Tata Steel to invest $1.22 billion to deploy green steel technologies at Jamshedpur mill

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 14:36:53 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel Limited and the government of Jharkhand have signed an agreement under which the steel producer will invest an estimated $ 1.22 billion in deploying ‘new age’ green steel technologies in the state where its Jamshedpur mill in located, a company statement said on Tuesday, January 20.

The pact was inked between Tata Steel and representatives of the Jharkhand government at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual conference in Davos.

The proposed investment includes the deployment of advanced iron-making technologies such as HISARNA and EASyMelt.

HISARNA technology enables the use of domestic coal and low-grade iron ore while significantly reducing carbon emissions when combined with carbon capture systems. Following successful pilot trials in the Netherlands, Tata Steel plans to establish a commercial-scale facility of around one million mt per annum capacity at Jamshedpur by 2030.

The EASyMelt (Electrically Assisted Syngas Melter) technology, a first-of-its-kind global solution, is designed to reduce coke consumption through the use of syngas, potentially lowering carbon dioxide emissions by up to 50 percent.


