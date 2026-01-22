India’s CCI approves Tata Steel Limited’s plan to acquire controlling stake in pellet producer TPPL

India’s anti-trust watchdog, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has approved Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Limited’s proposal to pick up a 50.01 percent equity stake in Thriveni Pellets Private Limited (TPPL), which operates a plant in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, a CCI statement said on Thursday, January 2026.

Tata Steel Limited announced last month that it plans to pick up the controlling equity stake in TPPL from Thriveni Earthmovers Private Limited at an investment cost of $70 million.

TPPL also controls another pellet plant through its subsidiary Brahmani River Pellet Private Limited, which would also come under the control of Tata Steel Limited.