Tata Steel partners with AWIPL to operate and maintain air separation units at Jamshedpur steel plant

India’s Tata Steel Limited has signed a long-term agreement with Air Water India Private Limited (AWIPL) for the operation and maintenance of its air separation units (ASUs) at the Jamshedpur steel plant in Jharkhand, the company announced on Friday, 17 October.

New oxygen plant to boost efficiency at Jamshedpur mill

The onsite ASU is designed to produce 1,800 metric tons of oxygen per day, along with nitrogen, argon, and dry compressed air. These industrial gases will be primarily used in Tata Steel’s blast furnaces and steelmaking facilities, supporting efficient and sustainable production.

Currently in its stabilization phase, the ASU is expected to be officially handed over to AWIPL next month, according to the statement.

By leveraging AWIPL’s global expertise in cryogenic operations, including remote monitoring and maintenance support from its Japanese facilities, the partnership aims to enhance plant efficiency, reliability, and operational excellence at Tata Steel’s Jamshedpur site for years to come.