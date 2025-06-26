 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Tata...

Tata Steel CEO: Indian recycling to become bigger than mining by 2050

Thursday, 26 June 2025 10:12:48 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The Indian recycling industry is set to become bigger than the Indian mining industry by 2050, presenting a host of opportunities to the company, Tata Steel Limited’s managing director and CEO T V Narendran said in a statement on Thursday, June 26.

“Going ahead, managing by-products, adding value from waste and recycling will become bigger and bigger and even Tata Steel is going into recycling because we believe that by 2050 the recycling industry will become bigger than the mining industry,” he said.

He said that Tata Steel Industrial By-products Management Division (IBMD) currently has a turnover of around $1.16 billion. He added the recycling sector presents opportunities in the form of designing steel for recycling and making good steel out of recycled materials.

“Similarly, there are a lot of opportunities in what we call ‘urban mining' - because India does not have many critical minerals, but it will consume a lot of electronics - how can we take the critical minerals out of the electronics? - so these are big and emerging industries,” Narendran said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Tata Steel 

Similar articles

Ex-India HRC prices decline again, but fail to attract buying interest amid aggressive competition

24 Jun | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC prices soften slightly, but trading remains limited

17 Jun | Flats and Slab

Tata Steel aims to produce 15 million mt steel via recycling in 10-15 years

16 Jun | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel Limited completes second phase expansion of Kalinganagar mill

23 May | Steel News

India’s NINL achieves operational profit in Q4 FY 2024-25

22 May | Steel News

Tata Steel plans $1.76 billion capex for operations in India, UK and Netherlands in FY 2025-26

14 May | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel to infuse $2.5 billion into Singapore arm to bolster European businesses

13 May | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel sees 117% rise in consolidated net profit in Q4 FY 2024-25, profits decline from domestic operations

13 May | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel to spend $1.18 billion to ramp up iron ore output

02 May | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel shows minimal exposure to US market

10 Apr | Steel News