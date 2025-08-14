Tata Steel publishes environmental product declaration for three flat steel products

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Limited has announced the publication of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for three of its flat steel products: steel slab, cold rolled closed annealed (CRCA) steel and galvanized steel. The move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency, sustainability, and providing customers with comprehensive product lifecycle impact data, according to a statement released on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

What is an EPD and why it matters

An Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) is a Type III eco-label, an independently verified and registered document that provides transparent, comparable data on a product’s environmental impacts throughout its lifecycle. EPDs are widely used in the green building and construction materials sectors to disclose the embodied carbon of products. They also help earn credit points in green building certification systems by supporting sustainability performance assessments.

Backed by international standards

Tata Steel confirmed that its latest EPDs are based on a comprehensive Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) carried out in line with ISO 14025, EN15804, ISO 14040, and ISO 14044 international standards. These frameworks ensure globally recognized accuracy and comparability in environmental reporting.

Tata Steel’s track record in EPD publication

This is not the company’s first step in environmental impact transparency: