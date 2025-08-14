 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Tata...

Tata Steel publishes environmental product declaration for three flat steel products

Thursday, 14 August 2025 09:52:48 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Limited has announced the publication of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for three of its flat steel products: steel slab, cold rolled closed annealed (CRCA) steel and galvanized steel. The move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency, sustainability, and providing customers with comprehensive product lifecycle impact data, according to a statement released on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

What is an EPD and why it matters

An Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) is a Type III eco-label, an independently verified and registered document that provides transparent, comparable data on a product’s environmental impacts throughout its lifecycle. EPDs are widely used in the green building and construction materials sectors to disclose the embodied carbon of products. They also help earn credit points in green building certification systems by supporting sustainability performance assessments.

Backed by international standards

Tata Steel confirmed that its latest EPDs are based on a comprehensive Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) carried out in line with ISO 14025, EN15804, ISO 14040, and ISO 14044 international standards. These frameworks ensure globally recognized accuracy and comparability in environmental reporting.

Tata Steel’s track record in EPD publication

This is not the company’s first step in environmental impact transparency:

  • In 2022, Tata Steel published its first EPD for steel reinforcing bar (rebar) used in reinforced cement concrete (RCC) construction.
  • In Europe, the company has produced over 50 EPDs for construction sector customers, marking a significant milestone in sustainability reporting and enabling stakeholders to make data-driven material choices.

Tags: Flats India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Tata Steel 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 33, 2025

14 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG prices edge up amid hopes of better margins in major outlets in Q4

14 Aug | Flats and Slab

Japan launches AD probe on HDG from South Korea and China

14 Aug | Steel News

Ex-China HDG offers up further as mills hike local prices for Sept, fundamentals still weak

14 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices move up, buyers reject rises as no output cuts seen yet

14 Aug | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 14, 2025 

14 Aug | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 13, 2025 

13 Aug | Longs and Billet

HRC offers in UAE pushed up by China, buyers interested in other Asian origins

13 Aug | Flats and Slab

Silicon steel sheet prices in local Chinese market - week 33, 2025

13 Aug | Flats and Slab

Spartan UK to supply 1,600 mt of steel sheets for nuclear power plant

13 Aug | Steel News