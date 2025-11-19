 |  Login 
Sales by Brazilian flat steel distributors decline in October

Wednesday, 19 November 2025 18:13:22 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Sales of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors reached 354,100 mt in October against 361,700 mt in September, according to the sector institute, INDA.

On a same comparative basis, acquisitions by the distributors chain linked to INDA declined by 4.6 percent to 343,500 mt, while inventory levels declined by 1.0 percent to 1.073 million mt, representing the equivalent of 3.0 months of consumption, considered as a level “not comfortable” by the sector for exceeding 2.8 months of consumption.

Imports in October increased by 4.0 percent to 251,100 mt, including heavy plates, HRC, CRC, zinc-coated, HDG, pre-painted, and Galvalume products.

Compared to October 2024, sales in October 2025 increased by 1.3 percent, acquisitions declined by 3.6 percent, and imports declined by 9.2 percent.

INDA's expectations for November 2025 are that acquisitions and sales should decline by 4 percent from October 2025.

Speaking in a conference with analysts, Carlos Loureiro, the executive president of INDA, informed that the Brazilian flat steel producers will increase their prices in January 2026 by a range of 5 to 8 percent, adding that with such increase, the prices will return to the levels seen in January 2025.

He mentioned that prices have consistently declined along 2025, negatively affected by imports from China, mostly at dumped prices.


