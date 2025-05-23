India’s Tata Steel Limited completes second phase expansion of Kalinganagar mill

India’s Tata Steel Limited has completed the second phase expansion of its Kalinganagar steel mill in the eastern state of Odisha, taking its installed capacity to 8 million mt per year from 3 million mt per year, a company statement said on Friday, May 23.

The expanded capacity was formally inaugurated by Odisha chief minister Moha n Charan Majhi, the statement said.

The new blast furnace at the Kalinganagar mill, the largest in the country with a volume of 5,870 cubic meters, is equipped with state-of-the-art features for a long campaign life and an eco-friendly design to optimise the steelmaking process.

This blast furnace utilises four top combustion stoves, also a first in India, along with two preheating stoves for optimum specific fuel consumption in hot metal production.

Other key facilities in the Phase II expansion at Kalinganagar include a pellet plant, a coke plant, and a cold rolling mill, each incorporating advanced technologies and sustainable practices, the company said.