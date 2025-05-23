 |  Login 
India’s Tata Steel Limited completes second phase expansion of Kalinganagar mill

Friday, 23 May 2025 10:25:39 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel Limited has completed the second phase expansion of its Kalinganagar steel mill in the eastern state of Odisha, taking its installed capacity to 8 million mt per year from 3 million mt per year, a company statement said on Friday, May 23.

The expanded capacity was formally inaugurated by Odisha chief minister Moha n Charan Majhi, the statement said.

The new blast furnace at the Kalinganagar mill, the largest in the country with a volume of 5,870 cubic meters, is equipped with state-of-the-art features for a long campaign life and an eco-friendly design to optimise the steelmaking process.

This blast furnace utilises four top combustion stoves, also a first in India, along with two preheating stoves for optimum specific fuel consumption in hot metal production.

Other key facilities in the Phase II expansion at Kalinganagar include a pellet plant, a coke plant, and a cold rolling mill, each incorporating advanced technologies and sustainable practices, the company said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Tata Steel 

