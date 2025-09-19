 |  Login 
GAIL India inks pact with Tata Steel for supply of natural gas for rolling mill

Friday, 19 September 2025 10:00:22 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian gas marketer and infrastructure provider GAIL India Limited has signed an agreement with Tata Steel Limited for the supply of natural gas to the latter’s ‘Combi-Mill’ (combination rolling mill) in line with the shift toward cleaner energy solutions, a company statement said on Friday, September 19.

Under the terms of the agreement, GAIL will initially supply 31,000 standard cubic meters per day (SCMD) of natural gas to Tata Steel, with the supply increasing to 43,000 SCMD scheduled after March 2026.

The supply is expected to commence by the end of September 2025 as part of GAIL’s City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in the eastern state of Jharkhand.

To facilitate this supply, GAIL has commissioned a 23-km-long pipeline route connecting its network to Tata Steel’s Combi-Mill plant. 

The use of natural gas is expected to help reduce the carbon footprint of Tata Steel’s manufacturing operations, contributing to India’s national climate commitments and improving air quality in the region, the company said.


