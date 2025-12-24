Tata Steel Limited gains sole control of Tata BlueScope after CCI approval

India’s competition watchdog, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has approved Tata Steel Limited’s proposal to acquire sole control over Tata BlueScope Limited, according to an official statement released on Wednesday, December 24.

Under the approval, Tata Steel will acquire the remaining 50 percent equity stake currently held by its joint venture partner, BlueScope Steel Asia Holdings Pty Limited, thereby gaining full ownership of the company. Last month, Tata Steel Limited announced plans to purchase the outstanding 50 percent stake in Tata BlueScope Steel Private Limited for a consideration of up to $130 million.

In its statement, the regulator said it had approved Tata Steel Limited’s proposed acquisition of sole control through the purchase of the remaining equity shareholding held by BlueScope Steel Asia Holdings.

Background of the Tata BlueScope joint venture

Tata BlueScope Steel Private Limited was incorporated in 2005 as a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Steel and BlueScope Steel Limited. Tata Steel held its stake through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL), while BlueScope participated via its Asia-based arm.

The partnership was originally established to combine Tata Steel’s strong domestic market presence with BlueScope’s advanced technology in coated steel products, pre-engineered building solutions, and roofing applications.

The move to full ownership is expected to strengthen Tata Steel’s downstream portfolio, particularly in coated steel, building solutions, and value-added steel products, while also streamlining decision-making and operational control within Tata BlueScope.