Tata Steel reports stable crude steel output from Indian operations in Q1 FY 2025-26

India’s Tata Steel Limited achieved crude steel production of 5.26 million mt from its domestic operations in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2025-26, almost the same as the 5.27 million mt in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Wednesday, July 9.

The company reported a 3.8 percent decline in steel sales during the quarter at 4.75 million mt.

The decline in finished goods production was due to maintenance-related shutdowns at its Jamshedpur steel mill and at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited in Odisha.

However, the company has resumed operations at Neelachal Ispat Nigam and the relining of G blast furnace is progressing and expected to be completed in July 2025, the company said in the statement.

Tata Steel, Netherlands achieved crude steel production of 1.7 million mt and sales of 1.5 million mt, both almost stable year on year, the company said.

Tata Steel UK reported sales of 0.6 million mt in the quarter and is currently serving its customers through the downstream processing of purchased substrate. Progress on the electric arc furnace (EAF) project is underway, with construction at Port Talbot on course to commence this month.

Tata Steel Thailand achieved a crude steel volume of 0.33 million mt and sales of 0.34 million in the given period, according to the statement.