 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Tata...

Tata Steel reports stable crude steel output from Indian operations in Q1 FY 2025-26

Wednesday, 09 July 2025 10:09:44 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel Limited achieved crude steel production of 5.26 million mt from its domestic operations in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2025-26, almost the same as the 5.27 million mt in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Wednesday, July 9.

The company reported a 3.8 percent decline in steel sales during the quarter at 4.75 million mt.

The decline in finished goods production was due to maintenance-related shutdowns at its Jamshedpur steel mill and at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited in Odisha.

However, the company has resumed operations at Neelachal Ispat Nigam and the relining of G blast furnace is progressing and expected to be completed in July 2025, the company said in the statement.

Tata Steel, Netherlands achieved crude steel production of 1.7 million mt and sales of 1.5 million mt, both almost stable year on year, the company said.

Tata Steel UK reported sales of 0.6 million mt in the quarter and is currently serving its customers through the downstream processing of purchased substrate. Progress on the electric arc furnace (EAF) project is underway, with construction at Port Talbot on course to commence this month.

Tata Steel Thailand achieved a crude steel volume of 0.33 million mt and sales of 0.34 million in the given period, according to the statement.


Tags: Crude Steel India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Tata Steel 

Similar articles

India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 14% rise in crude steel output in Q1 FY 2025-26

09 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.3 percent - week 28, 2025

08 Jul | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal crude steel output up in Jan-June 2025

02 Jul | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s crude steel output resumes year-on-year fall in May 2025

01 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 0.6 percent - week 27, 2025

01 Jul | Steel News

Crude steel production in Argentina increases in May 2025

27 Jun | Steel News

German crude steel output down 10.8 percent in Jan-May 2025

25 Jun | Steel News

India’s NMDC Steel Limited achieves highest daily crude steel output

25 Jun | Steel News

World crude steel output down 3.8 percent in May 2025

24 Jun | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 0.2 percent week-on-week

24 Jun | Steel News