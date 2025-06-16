Tata Steel aims to produce 15 million mt steel via recycling in 10-15 years

India’s Tata Steel Limited is adopting low-carbon emitting steel-making technologies in domestic and overseas operations aiming to produce at least 10-15 million mt per year through recycling routes in 10-15 years, Tata Steel Limited, CEO, T V Narendran said in a statement on Monday, June 16.

In 2024-25, the company had produced 30.92 million mt of steel from its mills across India, UK, Netherlands and Thailand.

“Linearity to circularity is one shift we are making and you will see in the next 10-15 years, 10-15 million tonnes of Tata Steel's production will be through the recycling route,” Narendran said.

The company aims to scale up its steelmaking capacity to 40 million mt by 2030 in India.

In the UK, Tata Steel is in the process of transition towards scrap-based electric arc furnace (EAF) manufacturing from blast furnace steel making route at its 3 million mt per year plant located at Port Talbot in South Wales.

Narendran said Tata Steel has set up a recycling plant near Delhi a few years back. The 0.75-million mt recycling based steelmaking unit being set up in Ludhiana will be ready by the end of this financial year.

“In the UK we've closed the blast furnaces and we're building an electric arc furnace. In Netherlands, we are in conversation with the Dutch government to do the similar thing. So, by 2035, we won't have any blast furnaces operating in Europe. So, from producing 10 million mt of steel using blast furnaces, we'll be producing 10 million mt of steel using alternate process routes such as greener,” he said.