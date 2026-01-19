India’s INOX Air Products wins contract to build two ASUs at Tata Steel’s Meramandali mill

India’s INOX Air Products (INOXAP) has secured a contract for the construction of two air separation units (ASUs) at Tata Steel Limited’s Meramandali mill in the eastern state of Odisha, aINOXAP statement said on Monday, January 19.

This project would mark the first collaboration between Tata Steel Limited and INOXAP, the company said.

Each of the two ASUs will have a capacity to produce 1,800 mt of oxygen per day, along with nitrogen and argon. In addition, the units will feature provisions for the production of rare gases, enhancing operational flexibility and long-term value for Tata Steel. Once commissioned, the facilities will play a critical role in supporting steelmaking operations at the Meramandali plant, it said.

The project significantly strengthens INOXAP’s footprint in eastern India. By leveraging state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced gas separation technologies, INOXAP aims to expand its regional presence while reinforcing its position as India’s leading industrial gases manufacturer, the company said in its statement.