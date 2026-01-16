 |  Login 
SMS Group completes CSP upgrade at Tata Steel’s Jamshedpur plant

Friday, 16 January 2026 15:37:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to Germany-based plantmaker SMS Group, Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Ltd has successfully rolled the first coils at its Jamshedpur compact strip production (CSP) plant following the completion of an extensive upgrade project carried out by SMS Group.

The CSP plant was originally delivered and commissioned by SMS Group in 2011 and currently has an annual production capacity of approximately 2.5 million mt. The mill produces hot rolled strip in widths ranging from 900 mm to 1,680 mm, with thicknesses from 16 mm down to 1.0 mm.

According to SMS Group, the revamp included the integration of a new F7 finishing mill stand as well as comprehensive enhancements to the automation systems. In addition to installing the new F7 stand, the plantmaker adapted the existing roll-changing equipment to support the expanded finishing mill configuration.

SMS Group stated that the addition of the F7 finishing stand allows the rolling load distribution to be optimized, particularly for harder materials produced at wider strip widths and thinner gauges. The plantmaker noted that the new stand reduces bottlenecks for certain product grades in the finishing mill, which in turn increases output for these grades.


