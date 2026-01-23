 |  Login 
India’s AAL sees 43% rise in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2025-26

Friday, 23 January 2026 11:26:54 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s APL Apollo Limited (AAL), a producer of structural steel tubes, achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 3,100 million ($33.84 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of 42.86 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company regulatory filing on Friday, January 23.

The company reported total revenues of INR 58,150 million ($634.87 million) during the quarter, a rise of seven percent year on year.

According to its statement, AAP achieved sales volumes of 916,979 mt during the third quarter, a growth of 11 percent year on year. During the first nine months (April-December) of the fiscal year 2025-26, total sales were reported at 2.57 million mt, an increase of 11 percent year on year.


