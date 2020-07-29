﻿
Tata Steel to commission its first scrap recycling facility in northern India

Wednesday, 29 July 2020 13:55:24 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel will shortly commission its first scrap recycling facility in the northern Indian state of Haryana, a company statement said.

The company said that this first state-of-the-art scrap processing plant, constructed in collaboration with Asarti Green Tech, will have an annual capacity of 500,000 mt.

The plant will incorporate scrap processing equipment including a scrap shredder, a baler, and material handling equipment, the statement said, while the scrap will be procured from various segments: end-of-life vehicle scrap, obsolete household scrap, construction and demolition scrap, and industrial scrap.

“Steel Recycling through the electric arc furnace (EAF) route is a global trend and going forward it would become imperative for India’s sustainable growth aspirations… Steel Recycling Business is yet another pioneering initiative from Tata Steel to enable a circular economy and a sustainable tomorrow,” Yogesh Bedi, head of Steel Recycling Business at Tata Steel, said.


