India’s Tata Motors Limited commissions two vehicle scrapping facilities

India’s Tata Motors Limited has commissioned two new Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) in Lucknow in north and Raipur in central region, a company statement said on Friday, June 20.

The two vehicle scrapping facilities set up under Tata Motors’ “Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect” initiative has been equipped to dismantle end-of-life vehicles across all categories and brands, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles.

The Lucknow facility managed by Moto Scrapland Private Limited has capacity of dismantling 15,000 units per year, while Raipur facility managed by Raipur Green Energy Private Limited has capacity of 25,000 vehicles per year.

Tata Motors currently operates ten scrapping centres across cities including Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Chandigarh, Delhi NCR, Pune, Guwahati, Kolkata, and now Raipur and Lucknow with aggregate capacity to dismantle 175,000 vehicles per year, the company said.