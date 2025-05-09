India’s Tata Motors Limited commissions eighth vehicle scrapping facility in Kolkata

India’s Tata Motors Limited (TML) has commissioned its eighth registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) in eastern city of Kolkata, a company statement said on Friday, May 9.

The facility can process 21,000 end-of-life vehicles per year taking TMLs aggregate scrapping capacity across eight facilities across the country at 130,000 units per year, the statement said.

The Kolkata facility, operated in partnership with Selladale Synergies India Private Limited is designed to safely dismantle vehicles of all categories and makes, including passenger cars, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and commercial vehicles—aligning with India’s vehicle scrappage policy that targets older, polluting vehicles, it said.

The company’s other scrapping facilities are located in Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Chandigarh, Delhi NCR, Pune, and Guwahati, forming a pan-India network to streamline the responsible disposal of obsolete vehicles.