 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s Tata Motors Limited commissions eighth vehicle scrapping facility in Kolkata

Friday, 09 May 2025 11:46:58 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Tata Motors Limited (TML) has commissioned its eighth registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) in eastern city of Kolkata, a company statement said on Friday, May 9.

The facility can process 21,000 end-of-life vehicles per year taking TMLs aggregate scrapping capacity across eight facilities across the country at 130,000 units per year, the statement said.

The Kolkata facility, operated in partnership with Selladale Synergies India Private Limited is designed to safely dismantle vehicles of all categories and makes, including passenger cars, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and commercial vehicles—aligning with India’s vehicle scrappage policy that targets older, polluting vehicles, it said.

The company’s other scrapping facilities are located in Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Chandigarh, Delhi NCR, Pune, and Guwahati, forming a pan-India network to streamline the responsible disposal of obsolete vehicles.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive Tata Steel 

Similar articles

India’s TML starts operation of end-of-life vehicle scrapping facility

10 Feb | Steel News

Tata Steel produces thicker narrow strip in UK

21 Feb | Steel News

Tata Steel to set up new automotive tubes facility in Netherlands

24 Aug | Steel News

Tata Steel to install slitting line at Service Center Gelsenkirchen, Germany

08 Mar | Steel News

SSWL starts supplying wheels rims to Tata Motors from its Jamshepur plant

31 Dec | Steel News

Nippon Steel and Tata Steel to form JV for automotive CR sheets

29 Jan | Steel News

Indian steel consumption up 5.7 percent in H1 FY 2009-10

16 Oct | Steel News

Indian steelmakers point to revival in domestic demand

30 Mar | Steel News

Salzgitter and Corus to continue cooperation on new steel products

18 Feb | Steel News

Tata-owned Corus Steel to lay off 400 employees

07 Nov | Steel News