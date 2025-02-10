 |  Login 
India’s TML starts operation of end-of-life vehicle scrapping facility

Monday, 10 February 2025 15:05:49 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Tata Motors Limited (TML) has commenced operation of a registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) with a capacity to dismantle 15,000 end-of-life vehicles per year, a company statement said on Monday, February 10.

The new RVSF, located at Guwahati in the northeastern state of Assam, will be operated by Azom Platimum Scrappers, a partner of TML, the statement said.

This is TML’s seventh operational automobile scrapping facility with other facilities located in Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Chandigarh, Delhi-NCR, and Pune. The aggregate capacity of TML’s vehicle scrapping facilities operating under the brand name of Re.Wi.Re, now stands at 100,000 vehicles per year.

The move is part of Tata Motors’ broader initiative to advance sustainable practices and contribute to a circular economy, TML said.


