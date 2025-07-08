India’s Tata Steel and Australia’s InQuik Group ink pact to introduce modular bridge construction technology

India’s Tata Steel Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with InQuik Group of Australia to introduce modular bridge construction technology in India, a statement issued by Tata Steel Limited said on Tuesday, July 8.

The partnership aims to combine InQuik’s prefabricated bridge systems with Tata Steel’s industrial capabilities, as part of an effort to enhance the country's infrastructure development, it said.

According to Tata Steel, the agreement will help expand its offerings in the infrastructure space by adding value-added construction products to its portfolio.

InQuik’s patented design facilitates the rapid construction of reinforced concrete bridges that are both cost-effective, sustainable and climate-resilient. The innovative solution utilises a pre-engineered pre-fabricated steel formwork that is filled with concrete on site. These bridges will enhance accessibility, reduce isolation in remote areas, and contribute to more robust and sustainable transport networks across the country.