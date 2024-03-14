﻿
English
Tata Steel launches steel service centre to provide steel solutions for construction sector

Thursday, 14 March 2024 14:57:29 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Tata Steel has operationalized a fully automated steel service centre in the northern city of Ludhiana to offer customized reinforced steel products and solutions to the construction sector, a company statement said on Thursday, March 14.

This facility will produce customized cut and bend Tata Tiscon rebars, and bore pile cages, along with coupler threading under the Tiscon ReadyBuild brand.

It will subsequently extend its downstream solutions portfolio to include welded wire mesh, thus establishing itself as a “one-stop downstream construction service centre,” the statement said.

The centre has been built in collaboration with the company’s channel partner Krishna Business Associates.

It is Tata Steel’s fourth such centre, with the three others located in Cuttack, Ghaziabad and Vijayawada.

Tata Steel has set a target to set up 10 such centres across India by 2025.


Tags: Rebar Longs India Indian Subcon Construction Tata Steel 

