﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tata Steel steel mill to source solar power to reduce carbon footprint

Thursday, 04 March 2021 14:06:54 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

In a bid to promote sustainable production of green steel and reduce its carbon footprint, Indian steelmaker Tata Steel has firmed up plans to source solar energy from its group company Tata Power Limited for its Jharkhand steel mill in eastern India, a company official said on Thursday, March 4.

The official said that Tata Saurya, a renewable energy subsidiary of Tata Power Limited, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Steel based on a project to develop a 15 MW solar project at Jamshedpur, where the latter’s steel mill is located.

The agreement to supply solar power to Tata Steel will be valid for 25 years from the date of completion of the project.

“We are glad to collaborate with Tata Steel to reduce its carbon footprint and reaffirm the Tata Group’s committing towards sustainability. Presently, the association is limited to Tata Steel in Jamshedpur plant and we look forward to working closely with them for covering all their other steel mills across India,” Praveer Sinha, CEO of Tata Power, said in a statement.


Tags: Tata Steel  Indian Subcon  India  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04  Mar

Ind-Ra: Indian steel exports to remain low in Q4 FY 2020-21
02  Mar

Indian passenger car majors report double-digit sales growth in Feb
24  Feb

Liberty Steel chosen as partner for greenfield mill project in India
22  Feb

Resumed operations at three Indian iron ore mines to ease supply shortage
19  Feb

Tata Steel to seek shareholders’ approval for amalgamation of Bamnipal Steel, Tata Steel BSL with itself