Tata Steel sees crude steel output from India operations rise 5% in Q2 FY 2024-25

Monday, 07 October 2024 14:29:50 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Tata Steel Limited achieved crude steel production of 5.27 million mt from its domestic operations in the second quarter (April-September) of the fiscal year 2024-25, up five percent year on year fiscal, according to a company statement on Monday, October 7.

The company reported sales of steel at 5.10 million mt during the quarter, up six percent year on year.

Tata Steel Netherland achieved crude steel production of 1.68 million mt in the given quarter, a rise of 41 percent, and sales of 1.57 million mt, up 28 percent, both year on year.


