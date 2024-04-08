﻿
India’s Tata Steel achieves highest-ever crude steel output in FY 2023-24

Monday, 08 April 2024 14:38:58 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Tata Steel Limited achieved its highest-ever crude steel production of 20.8 million mt in the fiscal year 2023-24, marking a growth of four percent over the previous fiscal year, a company statement said on Monday, April 8.

In the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2023-24, the company reported crude steel output of 5.38 million mt, stable compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company said.

Its subsidiary Tata Steel Netherlands posted steel production of 4.80 million mt in 2023-24. While Tata Steel UK's crude steel production during the year was reported at 3.02 million mt.


