Tata Steel achieves record crude steel output of 19.06 million mt in 2021-22

Wednesday, 06 April 2022 11:11:20 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel has achieved its highest-ever crude steel production of 19.06 million mt in the fiscal year 2021-22, recording a growth of 13 percent year on year, a company statement said on Wednesday, April 6.

Tata Steel’s deliveries of steel products during the fiscal year 2021-22 were reported at 18.277 million mt, up 14 percent year on year.

Tata Steel Europe achieved steel production of 10.12 million mt in the fiscal year 2021-22, up six percent year on year, while deliveries came to 8.99 million mt, a rise of two percent year on year, the company reported.