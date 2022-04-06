﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tata Steel achieves record crude steel output of 19.06 million mt in 2021-22

Wednesday, 06 April 2022 11:11:20 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel has achieved its highest-ever crude steel production of 19.06 million mt in the fiscal year 2021-22, recording a growth of 13 percent year on year, a company statement said on Wednesday, April 6.

Tata Steel’s deliveries of steel products during the fiscal year 2021-22 were reported at 18.277 million mt, up 14 percent year on year.

Tata Steel Europe achieved steel production of 10.12 million mt in the fiscal year 2021-22, up six percent year on year, while deliveries came to 8.99 million mt, a rise of two percent year on year, the company reported.


Tags: crude steel India Indian Subcon steelmaking Tata Steel 

Similar articles

10 Jan

Tata Steel’s crude steel output up 4.3% in Q3, sales down 5.2%
05 Jul

Tata Steel’s steel output rises by 55 percent in Q1 FY 2021-22
07 Apr

Tata Steel achieves highest-ever crude steel output in Q4 FY 2020-21
11 Jan

Tata Steel’s crude steel output in India up 3% in Q3 FY 2020-21
15 Oct

Tata Steel India’s crude steel output up two percent in July-September
10 Jul

Tata Steel BSL Limited crude steel production down 41% in June quarter
09 Jul

Tata Steel’s crude steel output falls sharply in April-June
11 Oct

Tata Steel’s crude steel output up 13.2 percent in H1 FY 2019-20
10 Jan

Tata Steel’s crude steel output up 24 percent in December quarter
07 Oct

Tata Steel’s crude steel output up 13 percent in September quarter