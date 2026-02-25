 |  Login 
Tata Steel Limited to commission EAF in Punjab in March 2026

Wednesday, 25 February 2026 15:46:51 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Limited’s $285 million electric arc furnace (EAF)-rebar mill project in the northern Indian state of Punjab will go on stream in March 2026, a state government official said on Wednesday, February 25.

The project, based on 100 percent scrap as feedstock, has an EAF capacity of 0.75 million mt per year, while adopting an environmentally-friendly production process. The electric arc furnace technology reduces carbon emissions compared to traditional methods, the official added.

He noted that this was the company’s largest investment in the northern region of the country, while the total investment is expected to rise to $352 million once the second phase expansion of the furnace is completed.


