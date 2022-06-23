Tata Steel coal shipment from Russia in May against old contract

Thursday, 23 June 2022 11:15:16 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel has not made any purchase of coal from Russia since its decision on April 20 that its facilities in India and the Netherlands were stopping all business with Russia, a company spokesman said on Thursday, June 23.

The spokesman clarified that the deal for supply of 75,000 mt of coal which was shipped in from Russia in May had been contracted in March and had become effective before the April 20 decision to stop doing business with Russia. He said that the shipment of coal in May was received only to honor the commitment made to the seller before severing ties with Russia.

“Post the announcement, Tata Steel has not made any fresh purchase of coal from Russia. As a responsible corporate, we have and will continue to remain committed to our stated stance and resulting obligations,” the spokesman said.