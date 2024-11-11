Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 7.4 percent in January-October

In October this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 2.2 percent year on year to $1.27 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.05 billion, increasing by 4.0 percent year on year.

In the first ten months of the year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by 7.4 percent to $13.46 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $10.49 billion, up by 3.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.