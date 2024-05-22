﻿
English
Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 0.7 percent in January-April

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 15:08:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in April this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.23 billion, increasing by 3.5 percent compared to April 2023 and up by 0.3 percent compared to the previous month. In March, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 23.8 increase month on month.

In the January-April period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders fell by 0.7 percent year on year to $8.54 billion.


