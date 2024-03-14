Switzerland-based Sulzer moves some production from the US to Mexico

Thursday, 14 March 2024 22:26:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Sulzer, based in Winterthur, Switzerland, formally inaugurated an expansion of its plants in Mexico to produce hydraulic pumps in the central city of Cuautitlán Izcalli. That production was previously in Portland, Oregon, according to reports in the Mexican press.

“We chose Mexico for three reasons: the highly qualified workforce, the work environment that allows us to form productive clusters and the geographical advantage of maritime connection and proximity to the US market that the country has,” he said in an interview with El Economist Sulzer CEO Suzanne Thoma.

The company is present in Mexico through subsidiaries Sulzer Chemtech and Sulzer Pumps México. According to the newspaper, moving production from Portland to Mexico was for profitability reasons.

El Economista did not specify the production capacity of water pumps in the new plant. The investment in the expansion was around $7.0 million.

Cuautitlán Izcalli is part of the metropolitan area of Mexico City, the largest market in the country with a population of more than 20 million people.