Mexican ABX will invest in new SBQ stretching line

Tuesday, 27 February 2024 00:04:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The ABX conglomerate of companies, with six divisions focused on the steel processing and sales business in Mexico, will invest in the third special steel drawing line (SBQ) with German technology from EJP Maschinen. The operating tests of this new line will be in May or June at the latest, the director of the ABTech division, Saúl Benitez, told SteelOrbis.

The amount of investment for the ABTech division's new cold drawing line was not mentioned, although Benitez said funding for the acquisition was made with the compnay’s own resources.

ABX ventured into SBQ processing in 2012 with a line of 400 mt of monthly capacity, in 2019 the company invested in the second line with a capacity of 480 mt and the third line will be 500 mt per month.

Benitez said ABTech specializes in stretching in small diameters, where they are considered one of the leaders in the Mexican market.

Cold drawn SBQ is mainly consumed by the automotive industry, although it is also consumed in the energy sector, oil and gas exploration.

ABX has six divisions ABInsa, a steel marketer, mainly for the construction industry. ABSteel with two steel value-added processing centers; ABFab, dedicated to the manufacture of steel parts and components for the industrial sector; ABTube, producer of steel profiles and tubes; and ABFlu, in charge of giving added value to ABTube tubes for the automotive industry and ABTech, the SBQ processor.


