Fixed investment in Mexico grows 15.3 percent in January

Wednesday, 03 April 2024 21:51:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Fixed investment in Mexico registered an increase of 15.3 percent in January, year-over-year, marking 35 months with a consecutive annual increase, according to SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics office Inegi.

Data from the Mexican System of National Accounts (SCNM), reviewed by SteelOrbis, show that in 2023 fixed investment represented 24.9 percent of GDP.

Of the two major areas that make up investment, construction increased 20.8 percent, year-over-year in January. It is the sixteenth consecutive annual increase.

Investment in machinery and equipment increased 9.7 percent. Thus, it accumulates for 35 months with a consecutive annual increase.

Of the total fixed investment, that related to private investment increased 16.3 percent, which is the 35th consecutive annual increase. Public investment increased 7.8 percent.

According to the SCNM, private consumption represented 69.9 percent of 2023 GDP and government consumption 10.9 percent.


