Mexico’s Conduit Rymco will expand steel tubing plant with $45 million

Friday, 19 January 2024 22:53:46 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Mexican company Conduit Rymco began construction of the expansion of its steel tube plant in the northern city of Frontera, Coahuila where it will invest $45 million. With the expansion, employed personnel will increase 38 percent, according to local press reports.

“We have 95 percent of the machinery that is going to be installed,” said Conduit Rymco Government Affairs Director Gerardo Martínez, according to local newspaper Vanguardia.

The company produces a high portfolio of steel pipe and tubing for the construction, aeronautics, automotive and petrochemical industries.

Currently the company has around 600 workers on the payroll and with the expansion it will hire 230 more people, this will represent an increase of 38 percent.

The city of Frontera is adjacent to Monclova, the headquarters of the steel company Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA), paralyzed by insolvency since January of last year. The plant is located 150 miles southwest of the border city of Eagle Pass, Texas.

According to the newspaper, Conduit Rymco will hire specialized AHMSA employees to install the machinery. In addition to the national market, they also export pipes to the United States, Canada and Central America.

Data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) show that other pipe producers in Mexico are Cominox, Mannesmann Precision Tubes, Peasa, Prolamsa, Precitubo (Condumex), Procarsa, Pytco, T-H Pipe Helicoidal (Grupo Villacero) , Tubacero, Pipería Laguna, among others.