Fixed investment in Mexico grows 19.2 percent in November

Friday, 02 February 2024 23:04:24 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Fixed investment in Mexico registered an increase of 19.2 percent, year-over-year, in November 2023, thus accumulating 33 months with consecutive annual increases and also accumulating 12 times with double-digit increases, according to SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics office Inegi.

Of the two major areas that make up the investment, construction increased 20.7 percent, year-over-year, the twelfth consecutive annual increase and the seventh consecutive double-digit increase.

Investment in machinery and equipment increased 17.6 percent. It is also the 33rd consecutive annual increase and the 16th consecutive double-digit annual increase.

In the accumulated 11 months, fixed investment increased 20.3 percent, the largest percentage increase in Mexican history. Also in the index number it is a historical record. Under construction, in the index number and variation it is a historical record with a cumulative increase of 20.4 percent.

In machinery and equipment it is a record in the index number, in the percentage increase it is the highest in the last 27 years.