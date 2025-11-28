Sweden’s LKAB inaugurates new ship loader at Narvik

Swedish iron ore producer LKAB has announced that it has inaugurated its new ship loader at the Port of Narvik in Norway, replacing the previous facility commissioned in 1977, which had reached the end of its technical lifespan.

The new loader is part of a broader logistics-infrastructure investment plan totaling SEK 5 billion ($526.29 million) through 2029, which also includes automated silos, updated conveyor and unloading systems, new storage for fines, and other port upgrades.

With the new loader, LKAB aims to enhance efficiency, safety, and environmental performance in its export chain.

Narvik’s port is a critical hub for LKAB’s exports - it handles the majority of ore shipped from mines in Kiruna and Svappavaara through the Iron Ore Line (Malmbanan + Ofoten Line) rail corridor, which connects Northern Sweden to the Arctic Sea port. Each year, roughly 22 million mt of iron ore are loaded via Narvik for global export. Around 300 vessels call annually at the port, and about 200 of those are loaded with LKAB’s products.

LKAB produces about 80 percent of all iron ore mined in the EU, making its export infrastructure vital for Europe’s raw material supply. The renewed Narvik port loader strengthens reliability and throughput, which, in turn, supports steelmakers across Europe. Upgrading logistics helps LKAB maintain competitiveness, especially in a global environment where efficiency and sustainability are increasingly critical.